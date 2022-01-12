Speak Out: January 12, 2022

"Congress cannot implement the project at all. Only BJP can implement the project. We are men and will complete the project in a manly manner," he said, addressing a news conference.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose
Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%
SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach
Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study
Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication
Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy
DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis