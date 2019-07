Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday said that he would complete proceedings on confidence motion under any circumstances today.

"I had assured in the House on Friday that I would complete proceedings on Monday. I will do that. Leaders of both the parties should cooperate," he told reporters at his residence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has served notices on 15 rebel legislators and two Independents directing them to appear before him for enquiry on Tuesday.