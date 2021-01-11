Special Committee made to inquire into House ruckus null and void: Madhuswamy

The fate of a special committee constituted by Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty to inquire into the December 15 ruckus in the House, hangs in the balance owing to a continued impasse between the ruling party leaders and the Opposition. On Monday, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy termed the committee "null and void" and said the government would not take cognisance of any report submitted by the committee.

Madhuswamy's remarks came after the two BJP MLCs-- AH Vishwanath and SV Sankanur -- who were named by Shetty as part of the panel, resigned from the committee even before its first meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons in the sidelines of an irrigation advisory committee here, Madhuswamy said the ruling party had nothing to do with the committee. As for the ruckus in the Council on December 15, the law minister defended their move to allow late Dharme Gowda, deputy chairperson to sit on the chairperson's seat and officiate the session. "The chairperson did not come into the House even after 15-20 minutes of the Council had quorum," he maintained.

However, even as the ruling party wants nothing to do with it, the Opposition is keen on taking the committee forward. Congress MLC PR Ramesh on Monday said the committee would continue its work and submit a report within 20 days. He urged all the MLCs to cooperate with the committee. "The ruling party MLCs are confusing the public with their statements. The Supreme Court has said any issue in the House should be resolved in the House. The committee has been constituted in accordance with the rule book. It appears that the BJP leaders are scared to face the truth and hence are running away by resigning," he stated.

Previously, the committee chairperson and JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda too had asserted that they would go ahead with their work and submit a report. "The resignation of the two MLCs are immaterial as the committee will still have quorum and will continue with its work," he said. The committee now has Congress MLCs BK Hariprasad and RB Thimmapur, apart from Gowda.