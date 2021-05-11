B L Santosh holds meeting with K'taka CM Yediyurappa

Speculation rife after BJP national general secretary B L Santosh holds meeting with Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Santhosh’s visit came after Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was 'summoned' to Delhi by the BJP central leadership

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 01:38 ist
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh held a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

Santhosh also met Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and other top party leaders during the day at the BJP headquarters. 

These meetings fuelled speculation in political circles.

Yediyurappa said he discussed Karnataka’s Covid-19 situation with Santhosh.

Read | Bommai denies talk of him replacing BSY as next Karnataka CM

“We spent about an hour discussing the Covid-19 situation in Delhi and other places. We told him the good work being done here. He assured all help from Delhi,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Santhosh’s visit came after Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was “summoned” to Delhi by the BJP central leadership. Bommai was reportedly quizzed by the top leadership over a submission by the state government in the Supreme Court on Karnataka’s oxygen
situation.

Bommai’s visit to New Delhi along with BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra led to specualation of a change in leadership. But Bommai denied any such development.

On Monday, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel met the CM. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Karnataka
B L Santhosh
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 