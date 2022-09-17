Speculations rife as Karnataka minister Ashoka meets Deve Gowda

Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s visit to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s residence on Saturday led to political speculations.

It was discussed in political circles that the visit was following the recent announcement by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about releasing documents on the biggest scam in the ongoing legislative session.

Denying all the speculations, Ashoka said that his visit was following the instructions from the chief minister.

Speaking to the media after meeting Deve Gowda at his residence, Ashoka said, “I had visited as a representative of the state government to get updates on his health. He is recovering and doing fine.”

He clarified that there is no political agenda behind the visit. “Kumaraswamy is free to release or discuss any scams and I am not worried about it as I am not involved in any such irregularity,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Deve Gowda said, “Ashoka had met me following directions from the chief minister and it was not a secret meeting.”

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement about releasing documents on the biggest scam, Gowda said there is no question of stepping back and the Speaker has assured of allowing for discussion on the issue.

Sources in the government said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assigned Ashoka to visit Deve Gowda following recent reports on his ill health.

“Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted and prayed for the good health of Deve Gowda, no one from the state government had visited Gowda. This prompted the chief minister to assign Ashoka this job as Gowda lives in his constituency,” a source explained.