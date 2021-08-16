Spending sleepless nights: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that he is spending sleepless nights after taking the new responsibility.

He is handling home portfolio to maintain his reputation in politics.

Speaking after receiving felicitation in a programme organised by Karnataka Areca Sahakara Sanghagala Mahamandala ,here on Monday, he said only he is aware of pressure of home portfolio. He can't even sleep properly. He also made it clear that he would manage it effectively.

On the arecanut issue, he said the case that arecanut is injurious to health is in Supreme Court. Areca Task Force would argue on behalf of the growers effectively in the court. He promised that he would give equal importance to aerecanut issue and home portfolio.

He said he has honesty and discipline with him taught by RSS leaders.