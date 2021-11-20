Sriki was supplying drugs to Congress leaders' children: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday alleged that hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki, an accused in the Bitcoin scam, used to supply drugs to the children of Congress leaders and was spotted with them in Goa.

Speaking to reporters here, he stated that the Congress leaders are speaking in such a way that conducting a probe into the Bitcoin scam by arresting the hacker is wrong. The probe is going on impartially, the minister claimed.

On KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge's recent remarks that this scam will unseat chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jnanendra said Priyank is exhibiting his "mastery". "Why didn't he catch Sriki when he was IT/BT minister? Didn't he know he (Sriki) was a hacker? Why he was not arrested even though chief minister, home minister and IT/BT minister in the previous Congress government had information in this regard?," he asked.

The home minister quipped that the Congress leaders have been rendered jobless in the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai.

Commenting on the remarks made by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on the Janaswaraj convention, Jnanendra questioned if "we stand before the camera twice a day like Kumaraswamy".

"He will criticise we will not visit villages if the meetings are conducted in Bengaluru and will castigate us that we are roaming blowing a conch if we visit villages. Shoud we work as dictated by Kumaraswamy?," he asked.

