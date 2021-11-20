Sriki gave drugs to Cong leaders' kids: Karnataka HM

Sriki was supplying drugs to Congress leaders' children: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

He stated that the Congress leaders are speaking in such a way that conducting a probe into the Bitcoin scam by arresting the hacker is wrong

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 20 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 18:06 ist
Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH file photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday alleged that hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki, an accused in the Bitcoin scam, used to supply drugs to the children of Congress leaders and was spotted with them in Goa.

Speaking to reporters here, he stated that the Congress leaders are speaking in such a way that conducting a probe into the Bitcoin scam by arresting the hacker is wrong. The probe is going on impartially, the minister claimed.

Read | Bitcoin scam: Sriki slips out of police radar?

On KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge's recent remarks that this scam will unseat chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jnanendra said Priyank is exhibiting his "mastery". "Why didn't he catch Sriki when he was IT/BT minister? Didn't he know he (Sriki) was a hacker? Why he was not arrested even though chief minister, home minister and IT/BT minister in the previous Congress government had information in this regard?," he asked.

The home minister quipped that the Congress leaders have been rendered jobless in the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai.

Commenting on the remarks made by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on the Janaswaraj convention, Jnanendra questioned if "we stand before the camera twice a day like Kumaraswamy".

"He will criticise we will not visit villages if the meetings are conducted in Bengaluru and will castigate us that we are roaming blowing a conch if we visit villages. Shoud we work as dictated by Kumaraswamy?," he asked.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

araga jnanendra
Karnataka
Bitcoin
scam
Congress
Priyank Kharge
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

 