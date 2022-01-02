Sriramulu accuses Siddaramaiah of double standards

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s conflicting stand on the anti-conversion law has only exposed his double standards, Transport Minister B Sriramulu said on Saturday.

“Siddaramaiah had signed the draft ant-conversion bill, prepared by the then chairman of the Law Commission, when he was the chief minister. He in fact admitted to it before taking an U-turn. He says something and later contradicts his own words,” Sriramulu said speaking to reporters here.

Continuing his tirade against the former chief minister, Sriramulu said, “Siddaramaiah has politically finished S R Patil and B B Chimmanakatti. At this rate he will finish the political careers of Congress leaders in Bagalkot district in no time, he said and added that people of Bagalkot would rise in a revolt soon and send Siddaramaiah packing from the district.

