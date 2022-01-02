Sriramulu accuses Siddaramaiah of double standards

Sriramulu accuses Siddaramaiah of double standards

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Jan 02 2022, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 03:36 ist
B Sriramulu. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s conflicting stand on the anti-conversion law has only exposed his double standards, Transport Minister B Sriramulu said on Saturday.

“Siddaramaiah had signed the draft ant-conversion bill, prepared by the then chairman of the Law Commission, when he was the chief minister. He in fact admitted to it before taking an U-turn. He says something and later contradicts his own words,” Sriramulu said speaking to reporters here.

Continuing his tirade against the former chief minister, Sriramulu said, “Siddaramaiah has politically finished S R Patil and B B Chimmanakatti. At this rate he will finish the political careers of Congress leaders in Bagalkot district in no time, he said and added that people of Bagalkot would rise in a revolt soon and send Siddaramaiah packing from the district.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Siddaramaiah
B Sriramulu
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 