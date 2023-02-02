Sriramulu-Lad bonhomie raises eyebrows in pol circles

It was a coincidence that their paths crossed at the religious function

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Feb 02 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 05:58 ist
Minister B Sriramulu and Congress leader Santosh Lad hug each other and exchange pleasantries when their paths crossed at a religious function in Sandur taluk of Ballari district on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

People at a jatra mahotsav in Bannihatti of Sandur taluk witnessed a rare show of bonhomie between minister B Sriramulu and Congress' Santosh Lad. The video of netas has gone viral on social media platforms.

It was a coincidence that their paths crossed at the religious function. Both stopped for a while, hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries. The new-found bonhomie between the netas of rival parties in the election year has raised eyebrows in political circles in the district.

Sriramulu, who has dropped hints of contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from Sandur seat, is frequently seen in the constituency while Santosh Lad, a native of Sandur, is eyeing the Congress ticket from Kalghatagi for a second term.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
B Sriramulu

