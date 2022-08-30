Sriramulu under Congress radar over 'unkept promise' on ST quota

The Congress is going after Transport and ST Welfare Minister B Sriramulu in what looks like an attempt to woo back Scheduled Tribes (STs), who were believed to have veered towards the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has targeted Sriramulu, the BJP’s ST face, over his “unkept promise” of hiking reservation for the tribals from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

This has led to Sriramulu locking horns with the Congress leader.

“Sriramulu had said the ST reservation will be hiked to 7.5 per cent within 24 hours of coming to power. He had even said that he’d write this in blood. Sriramulu is a great betrayer,” Siddaramaiah said, evoking a strong reaction from the minister.

“I stand by my words,” Sriramulu said in a series of tweets. “I’m trying all means of mounting pressure on the government to hike reservation for my community from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent. I have requested the CM to implement the Justice Nagmohan Das committee report. The report of a 3-member committee under Justice Subash Adi is under examination. Soon, our government will give our community sweet news,” he said.

Sriramulu even asked Siddaramaiah why the Congress did not hike the ST reservation when in power.

The Valmiki or Nayaka community to which Sriramulu belongs is believed to have presence in at least 10 districts - Ballari, Raichur, Chitradurga, Koppal, Gadag, Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar and so on.

That Sriramulu is important for the BJP became evident during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Karnataka has 15 constituencies reserved for STs, of which the BJP managed to win just one in the 2013 polls.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP won six, the Congress eight and JD(S) one.

The BJP’s plan to project Sriramulu as deputy chief minister helped the party consolidate ST votes.

A year ago, the Basavaraj Bommai administration created an ST welfare secretariat and made Sriramulu its minister.

However, the Congress is banking on another Valmiki ST leader Satish Jarkiholi to mobilise tribal votes.

“Satish is touring districts to mobilise STs in favour of the Congress,” the leader said.

Satish’s brother Ramesh Jarkiholi is with the BJP, but he had to resign as a minister following a sex scandal and is keeping a low profile.