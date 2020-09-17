Sriramulu writes letter to goddess to become Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

As soon as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's visit to New Delhi confirms, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu visited famous Gade Durgadevi Temple located at Gonal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday evening and reportedly prayed before the goddess to make him Deputy Chief Minister by writing a letter.

According to temple sources, the minister visited the temple at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday evening and wrote two lines in a paper and put it at the feet of the goddess.

Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said "as I am aware of the power of the goddess, I wrote what have in my mind in a paper sheet and surrendered it at the feet of Durgadevi. What I have prayed before the goddess should not be made public. I came to the temple and took darshan of the goddess on learning about the power of the deity. It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to make me deputy chief minister. Time is not rife to talk about the DyCM's post", he told.

Mahadevappa Poojari Gonal, the chief priest of the temple told DH that he is not aware of what the minister prayed before the goddess. D K Shivakumar visited the temple in January this year and he became KPCC president. The politician continues to visit the temple often to seek the blessings of the deity, he said.