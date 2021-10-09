Srirangapatna Dasara Jamboo Savari cancelled as elephant panics

Srirangapatna Dasara Jamboo Savari procession was cancelled as elephant Gopalaswamy, who was carrying the wooden howdah on his back, panicked during the celebration. The three-day Srirangapatna Dasara festival commenced on Saturday.

Gopalaswamy lost control due to the loud sound of crackers bursting during the procession at Srirangapatna. However, an alert mahout, kaavadi and forest department officials managed to calm down the elephant. The authorities cancelled the Jamboo Savari and the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi was taken in procession in a silver chariot. Thousands of people had gathered for the procession. Fortunately, there was no untoward incident.

Gopalaswamy and Kaveri were brought from Mysuru for Srirangapatna Dasara. Gopalaswamy panicked within a few minutes after seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri mutt offered ‘pushparchane’ as a mark of commencement of the Dasara procession at Bannimanatp in Kirangur here. Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi were present.

Veterinarian Dr Ramesh, who is taking care of the Dasara elephants, said "Gopalaswamy had undergone rigorous training for Dasara procession, but he panicked due to the sound of crackers and the procession was cancelled in order to prevent any untoward incident."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: