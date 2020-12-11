ST tag: BJP should fight with Centre, say Cong Kuruba MLAs

A section of Congress leaders has demanded that the BJP government take up the issue of inclusion of Kurubas under ST category with the Centre.

While RDPR KS Eshwarappa, a Kuruba himself, is leading the demand for ST reservation for Kurubas, Congress leaders from the community alleged that the state's BJP leaders were creating unnecessary confusion.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Congress' Kuruba leaders Raghavendra Hitnal, Byrathi Suresh and Yathindra Siddaramaiah demanded that the state government take this representation before the Centre.

"Eshwarappa is leading the demand for ST reservation for Kurubas. The BJP is ruling both in Centre and in Karnataka. Why are the party's own ministers protesting against their government? The state government should get it approved from the Centre instead of its leaders protesting on the streets," Hitnal, the Koppal MLA, said.

When the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was in power, a proposal was sent to the Centre for Kurubas and Halumatha communities from Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts, to be included under the ST category.

"This proposal is gathering dust for the past five years. When the Centre has not considered this proposal, BJP leaders here are demanding that it be extended across the state. Why are they silent on the pending proposal," the Congress MLAs asked.

While the demand for ST reservation has gathered steam in the state, Siddaramaiah, who is seen as a tall Kuruba leader, has distanced himself from the protests. He has alleged that the ST Horata Samithi was backed by the RSS with the sole intention of dividing the community.