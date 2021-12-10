Stakes high for BJP, Congress in Karnataka Council polls

Nearly one lakh elected representatives in the state will vote on Friday to pick 25 members to the Legislative Council in an election that is widely expected to set the political tone in the state.

Results of the secret ballot will be out on December 14. Voters mostly comprise elected representatives of local bodies, especially gram panchayats. The elected MLCs will occupy the local authorities’ seats.

Of the 25 seats, the ruling BJP needs to win at least 13 to secure a majority in the 75-member upper house. Doing so will give Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a booster dose after the BJP lost the assembly bypoll last month in Hangal, a seat located in his home district Haveri.

The BJP and the Congress are both contesting in 20 seats whereas the JD(S) has fielded candidates in just six.

The high-octane campaign saw the BJP and Congress slug it out while the JD(S) seemed indecisive on entering a pre-poll alliance with either BJP or Congress in 19 seats where it is not contesting. Even after the issue reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi through JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the party’s district leaders would take a call on supporting BJP or Congress candidates keeping the 2023 polls in

mind.

Both Congress and BJP are confident of winning five seats each - one each in five constituencies that have twin seats. “So, the real fight is in 15 seats,” a senior BJP leader said.

The JD(S) is looking to retain at least four of the 25 seats, whereas the Congress is determined to win enough seats to keep the BJP from gaining control of the upper house. Also, the Congress’ performance in these polls will reflect on the much-debated camaraderie between its party president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Watch the latest DH videos: