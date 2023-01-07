State cabinet expansion in two to three days: B S Yediyurappa

State cabinet expansion in 2 to 3 days: Yediyurappa

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shikaripur,
  • Jan 07 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 16:32 ist
B S Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the central leaders will take a call on the state cabinet expansion in two to three days.

Speaking to media persons after launching the Booth Vijay Abhiyan in the town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leaders will take a final decision on the expansion of the state cabinet. 

He also exuded confidence that BJP would win 150 seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls and nobody can prevent it. 

He said some Congress leaders are vying with one another for the post of chief minister and it is nothing but a daydream. BJP would win the next Assembly polls under the leadership of Modi.

When questioned about Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 'puppy' remark against the Chief Minister, he said Siddaramaiah is speaking lightly about CM Bommai and BJP leaders without realising that his party is set to suffer in the upcoming polls.

Voters will teach a lesson to Congress in the coming polls, he added.

