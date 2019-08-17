State seeks Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to release Rs 5,000 crore to state as interim relief to take up relief works in calamity-hit areas.

Yediyurappa, who met Shah here, also explained that properties around Rs 45,000 crore and crops have been damaged in 18 districts due to rain and flood. While requesting to release Rs 5,000 crore as immediate relief, he said the remaining expenditure can be given based on the recommendation of the expert committee.

Since the state government has to take up massive works, including shifting of villages close to river, constructing new houses, building new bridges and roads, the government requires huge fund immediately.