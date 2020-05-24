State units of Cong, BJP trade barbs on Twitter

The state Congress and BJP units sparred on Twitter after the former accused the central government of ignoring Karnataka for six years.

“(sic)There is no account of PM Cares Fund-Spent & Expenditure. Why our state hasn’t received any aid so far,” Congress tweeted, demanding to know the contributions from the Centre to Karnataka.

The attack on BJP came after the Central government announced relief to cyclone-hit Bengal days after the calamity devastated parts of the state.

“If you check a dictionary, you will understand difference between questioning & accusing. Are you saying that MOTHER Sonia Gandhi, prime accused in National Herald Corruption Case can falsely accuse PM Modi & still not be questioned?”, BJP responded.

The Congress replied, asking whether the PM was unquestionable. The Centre has betrayed the people of Karnataka for six years. “...you have lost out morally as you have no answers,” it tweeted.

The BJP responded, saying, “For ten years, Sonia Gandhi plundered India by installing a “Puppet PM” & running the Nation’s most corrupt Government. But, according to Congress workers, MOTHER Sonia Gandhi must not be questioned. Is She above the Law? Or is She

the Law?”