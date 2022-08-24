Steer clear of speaking on Hindu beliefs, Congress top brass tells Karnataka leaders

Apprehending that the BJP is trying to polarise Hindus in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress top brass has asked its state leaders to avoid speaking on Hindu beliefs.

In fact, it was the party high command that prevailed upon former chief minister Siddaramaiah to drop his 'Madikeri chalo' plan, to protest against the hurling of egg on his car, which was scheduled on August 26.

It also asked him to clarify his statement on having non-veg food before visiting temples.

Siddaramaiah not only called off his proposed march, but also clarified before the media that he had not consumed non-veg before visiting a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district.

“With the BJP aggressively trying to push Hindutva agenda, Congress leaders in Delhi cautioned state leaders not to fall into the saffron party's trap by making controversial statements,” a senior leader told DH.

Though the Congress hopes to wrest power in the state, riding on the anti-incumbency factor, especially after Siddaramaiah's birthday bash in Davangere, the party is concerned about the likely impact of the recent statements on sensitive issues by its leaders.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar has avoided wading into the controversy kicked up by Siddaramaiah.

"Though consuming non-veg food and visiting temples is a non-issue, the BJP is trying to exploit Hindu sentiments. So, the Congress leaders should avoid speaking on controversial issues and concentrate on exposing 'misdeeds' of the BJP," the senior leader said.

The central leaders also asked state leaders to stick to allegations on 40 per cent commission and failure to handle floods efficiently to target the Bommai government.

Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has already cautioned Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar about the BJP strategy.

The saffron party is desperately trying to project Congress as a 'Muslim party' and that party leaders should be very careful while issuing statements, the central leaders are said to have told the state party leaders.