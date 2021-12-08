‘Steps taken to ensure fewer invalid votes’, says Shenava

BJP has taken all steps to ensure that there will be fewer invalid votes during Legislative Council elections to local bodies’ constituency from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, BJP district spokesperson Jagadeesha Shenava said.

He told media persons that during the previous Council elections there were 250 to 300 invalid votes. The BJP has created large scale awareness among 5,000 voters, he added. Shenava also expressed confidence that in addition to BJP votes, BJP candidates will also get 17 per cent votes of other political parties.

He said under the leadership of BJP district unit President Sudarshan Moodbidri, conventions had been organised at all places. Shenava also said that BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary had in-depth knowledge about the panchayat raj system and was aware of the problems

faced by the panchayat members.

Shenava also urged police to initiate stringent action against those attempting to trigger communal clashes in the region. Though the accused involved in Kavoor cattle lifting and Nagabana vandalism were arrested, those who had hatched the conspiracy are still at large, he said. BJP District Spokesperson and MUDA President Ravishankar Mijaru, among others, were present.

Check out the latest videos from DH: