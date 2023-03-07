Stop dancing to tunes of Siddu: JD(S) tells Surjewala

Stop dancing to the tunes of Siddaramaiah: JD(S) tells Surjewala

The JD(S) was attacked by Twitter users and some of its followers for using 'Ji' while addressing Surjewala

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 06:16 ist
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

The JD(S) on Tuesday asked All India Congress Committee Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to "stop dancing to the tunes" of CLP (Congress Legislature party) leader Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to the recent statements by Surjewala, who called JD(S) as A to Z team of BJP, the JD(S) tweeted, "You have accused JD(S) as A to Z team of BJP. It's a repetitive strategy of Karnataka Congress to create fear among Muslim community. Surjewala ji, why are you trying to construct falsehood?"

The party, further, tweeted, "Could you please stop dancing to the tunes of your state legislative party leader?" However, the JD(S) was attacked by Twitter users and some of its followers for using 'Ji' while addressing Surjewala.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Randeep Singh Surjewala
Congress 
JD(S)
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

 