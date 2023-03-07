Stop dancing to the tunes of Siddaramaiah: JD(S) tells Surjewala

The JD(S) on Tuesday asked All India Congress Committee Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to "stop dancing to the tunes" of CLP (Congress Legislature party) leader Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to the recent statements by Surjewala, who called JD(S) as A to Z team of BJP, the JD(S) tweeted, "You have accused JD(S) as A to Z team of BJP. It's a repetitive strategy of Karnataka Congress to create fear among Muslim community. Surjewala ji, why are you trying to construct falsehood?"

Congress Karnataka's in charge @rssurjewala has accused JDS as A to Z team of BJP. It's a repetitive strategy of Karnataka Congress to fear the Muslim community at large. Surjewala ji, why are you trying to construct falsehood? It's such a cheap trick!1/3 — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) March 7, 2023

The party, further, tweeted, "Could you please stop dancing to the tunes of your state legislative party leader?" However, the JD(S) was attacked by Twitter users and some of its followers for using 'Ji' while addressing Surjewala.