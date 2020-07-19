Stop warning signs at houses of Covid-19 infected: HD Kumaraswamy to government

The practice of hanging warning signs in front of the residences of Covid-19 infected patients should be ceased, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

“Such a measure is causing social discrimination and untouchability. Families are being treated in an undignified manner,” he said in a tweet.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Rather than hanging signs, the government should send health workers to such residences and create awareness. They should be advised to stay at home, rather than insulting them by such practices, he said, requesting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take cognisance of such issues.



He also advised the government on initiating penal action against private hospitals and medical colleges during the pandemic. “Refusing treatment is a mistake by any hospital. But, it is not right for the government to threaten medical colleges of cancelling its licences,” he said, reminding the government that only Medical Council of India was empowered to cancel licences.

The government should take these colleges to confidence and ensure that they deliver services during the pandemic, the former CM added.