Strong undercurrent in favour of JD(S): HDK

Strong undercurrent in favour of JD(S) ahead of Karnataka polls: H D Kumaraswamy

The former chief minister also expressed confidence about JD(S) winning more seats than Congress and BJP in Bengaluru, during the assembly polls

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 11 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 22:09 ist
JD(S) legislative party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said there is a strong undercurrent in favour of his party, especially in the rural areas, in the run-up to assembly polls in Karnataka likely to be held by April-May 2023.

The former chief minister also expressed confidence about JD(S) winning more seats than Congress and BJP in Bengaluru, during the assembly polls.

He was speaking after inducting more than 50 BJP and Congress leaders from Chamrajpet assembly segment here.

"In 2023 polls, people will decide. Some BJP friends have themselves confessed in secret that JD(S)' graph is increasing over BJP...looking at the response to my Pancharatna Ratha Yatre (statewide tour), it is clear that people in rural areas have decided to give power to JD(S) independently this time. There is a strong undercurrent in our favour," Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that the BJP and Congress have done several internal surveys regarding their prospects in the polls, he said: "According to BJP, which was giving us about 18-20 seats earlier, are now saying that if polls are held today, JD(S) will get more than 55 seats...but we are in with a mission of winning 123 seats."

'Pancharatna Ratha Yatre' is to inform people about a five-fold programme called 'Pancharatna' that the JD(S) plans to implement on coming to power, which include quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment.

Hoping to form an independent government with majority, JD(S) has set a target of winning at least 123 seats in the 224 member assembly.

Kumaraswamy had earlier headed a coalition government with both national parties in the past, for 20 months with BJP from February 2006, and with Congress for 14 months after the 2018 assembly polls. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka News
HDK
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru

Footballers with most international caps

Footballers with most international caps

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

 