Subject Amrit Paul to narco analysis test: Siddaramaiah

A detailed probe should also be conducted into a diary written by Amrit Paul, Siddaramaiah said

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 16:38 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that Amrit Paul, who was the ADGP of recruitment wing, should be subjected to narco-analysis test to know the involvement of politicians in the police inspectors' recruitment scam.

He told reporters at Kalaburagi Airport here on Thursday that several ministers and his close associates are suspected to have been involved in the examination rigging. Hence, the suspended IPS officer should be subjected to narco-analysis test. A detailed probe should also be conducted into a diary written by Amrit Paul. The government should not try to hush up this scam, he said.

To a query on the remarks made by minister C N Ashwath Narayan that several recruitment scams had taken place when Siddaramaiah was chief minister, the leader said the BJP was then in the adversary bench. "Why didn't it raise the issue?," he asked.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
PSI scam

