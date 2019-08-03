Sudhakar meets CM, hits out at former Speaker

Disqualified Congress legislator K Sudhakar on Saturday made a scathing attack on former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, calling him “an actor pretending to be the proponent of high values.”

Kumar, as Speaker, disqualified the Chikkaballapur MLA under the anti-defection law. Sudhakar, along with 14 other disqualified MLAs, has challenged the disqualification in the Supreme Court.

“Kumar’s disqualification order is immoral, inhuman and illegal. We’ve moved the Supreme Court against this. I have faith in the judiciary,” Sudhakar told reporters. “Constitutional authority is facing disrespect from those who don’t understand the Constitution. I’m expecting the Supreme Court to come out with an order that people will understand,” he said.

Sudhakar was disgruntled under the previous H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition regime. In June, Sudhakar was appointed as chairperson of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which Kumaraswamy had kept pending for over six months. Less than a month later, Sudhakar tendered his resignation as a legislator.

“I resigned because I was fed up with the government,” he said. “The reasons are confined to matters pertaining to my constituency and the political conspiracy hatched against me from the people of my own party.”

Asked what he will do next, Sudhakar said he will decide after discussing with his constituents.

Sudhakar also held talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid preparations for the Cabinet expansion. “I came to simply discuss programmes for the Chikkaballapur district and development of my constituency. I’m fully confident CM will provide the funds required for that,” he said.

Disqualified Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu is gearing up for the by-election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and is expecting the BJP to give him the ticket.

Sources close to Munirathna said his next move will depend on his petition before the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification.