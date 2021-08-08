Sudhakar says nothing wrong in renaming Indira Canteen

Defending BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's demand to rename Indira Canteen after Annapoorneshwari, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday there was nothing wrong in renaming it after Annapurna, an incarnation of Parvathi, who is the mother goddess to all including Indira Gandhi.

The minister however said that the state government had not taken any decision on renaming the canteen.

"We should be happy that India's highest sports award Rajeev Khel Ratna was renamed after the hockey legend and a patriot Major Dhyan Chand," the minister said.

Replying to a query on the possible third Covid wave, Sudhakar said, "The government has taken necessary measures to contain the spread of virus. We have enhanced vigil in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. Also, night curfew has been imposed in the state. This apart, Covid testing has been increased and RT-PCR negative report has been made mandatory for inter-state rail passengers, the minister explained.

