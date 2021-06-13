Sulking Karnataka BJP MLAs seek another central observer

Prior to the visit by BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs, Arun Singh, to Bengaluru this week, attempts are afoot by a section of BJP leaders to send another observer along with Singh.

The faction of disgruntled BJP legislators, according to sources, have stepped up their efforts to impress the high command on the requirement of another observer to report party and government affairs to the national leadership.

The demand came in the wake of allegations by the faction that Singh favoured Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and did not communicate the true state of affairs in Karnataka to party leadership.

Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, who appears to have taken over as the face of the disgruntled faction from another MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, is in Delhi awaiting an appointment from BJP leaders, including national president J P Nadda. He had recently visited the national capital with Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar, as speculations remained rife over the continuation of Yediyurappa as chief minister.

Singh had recently put an end to such speculations, maintaining that Yediyurappa would continue to head the government till 2023.

In Delhi, Singh declined to meet Bellad last week and have asked the MLA to meet him in Bengaluru during his three-day visit from Wednesday, June 16. Bellad, meanwhile, met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. The MLAs demands include convening a legislature party meeting to air their grievances.

According to sources, the high command was not keen on sending another observer. Singh was likely to pull up leaders for making public comments that was putting the party and the government in an embarrassing situation. As if hinting at the same, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga on Sunday that all issues would be sorted following his visit.