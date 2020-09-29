Suresh Angadi was tipped to be Karnataka Chief Minister, says relative

Lingaraj Patil, close relative of late union minister Suresh Angadi who passed away recently claimed that his nephew would have become chief minister of the state. Talks in this regard were held in New Delhi four months ago.

Patil while speaking to reporters at Angadi’s residence here on Tuesday said, "Name of Angadi was in the lead for next chief minister of the state. The subject was proposed and supported by many MPs with meetings too being held at New Delhi residence. Angadi was good person and did not have enmity with anybody that had led in him being considered for chief ministers post at higher level."(sic)

"In the upcoming byelection for Belagavi parliamentary constituency, BJP should give candidature for Angadi family members as they have support of all leaders and also sympathy of the people. Demand to give candidature to Angadi family members has been communicated to BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel during his visit to the family on Tuesday, but he did not respond and replied that it would be discussed with Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and all leaders,"(sic) he said.

BJP leader Basangouda Chikkangoudar too urged Kateel to give candidature to Angadi's family members considering the contribution he made to the party. He also cautioned to stage protests if demand was not met.