‘Suspension has nothing to do with IMA scam’

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Congress party high command suspended senior Congress leader R Roshan Baig for his cheap remarks against the leaders for denying him a ministerial berth in the coalition government-headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, the minister said, “The Congress party does not entertain opportunistic politicians. The party had tolerated Baig’s remarks on many occasions. There is internal democracy in the party. But he chose to make baseless allegations against the leaders.”

He also made it clear that Baig’s suspension had nothing to do with the IMA scam. “The probe is still under progress. So, it is not fair to term him as the culprit. Low-level politics and baseless allegations are the reasons for the suspension.”