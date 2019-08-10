Take officials into confidence, HDK advises BSY

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday advised his successor B S Yediyurappa to take the officials into confidence instead of speaking to them in a harsh manner.

"Just because you have got power it doesn't mean you should speak to officials in a harsh way because it won't serve any purpose. Officials should be treated as a member of the family," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Belagavi.

The JD(S) leader said since Yediyurappa became the chief minister somehow after many cravings for the post and exercise, he should repose faith in the officials.

"A big challenge is staring him. The cabinet has not been formed yet. He is the only minister in the government on whose shoulders lies the responsibility of 30 districts. At least he can take officials into confidence and extract work from them," he said.

The JD(S) leader who had not ventured out ever since the flood fury began, said he was suffering from fever and the doctors had advised him rest.

Yet, the situation in the state compelled him to visit the flood-affected areas and speak to the victims, Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking about flood relief work, Kumaraswamy said his party has ordered 10,000 rugs and bedsheets from Madurai.

The former chief minister admitted he had never seen a situation like this before.

He said areas such as Belagavi, Bagalkote, Yadgir, Kodagu and in the Western ghats, people were facing tremendous problems.

Kumaraswamy asked the Centre not to discriminate against the state and give maximum relief to the people.