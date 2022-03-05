Talks to ban PFI, SDPI underway; Centre to take final call: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that discussions on banning Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India are in progress. But the Centre has to take a call in this regard.

Speaking to media persons in Shikaripur town on Saturday, he said the state government is making necessary preparations in this regard and a report would be submitted to the Centre soon.

When questioned on National Investigation Agency's possible probe into Harsha's murder case, he said the government has not taken any step in this regard so far. However, police will take a call.

Referring to the Bajrang Dal worker's murder, he said police have already arrested the culprits and situation is slowly returning to normalcy. He said he would thank people of the city for extending co-operation with police to restore peace in the city.

On video showing assault by Hosanagar sub inspector on a man that went viral, he said he has seen the video and has directed police to initiate suitable action.

On role of police in drugs, he said, he has already sought report on role of police in two police stations in Shivamogga city.

"If police are found guilty, they will face action. Drug abuse is prominent in the city," the Home Minister said.

He further asked people to share details of drug users and peddlers with police.

