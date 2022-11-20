Teach Congress suitable lesson in polls, Nadda tells STs

BJP National President J P Nadda called upon Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) voters to teach a lesson to the Congress party using SCs and STs as vote banks.

“Congress party has cheated the STs and STs by using them as vote banks. The SC and ST members should teach the Congress party a suitable lesson,” Nadda said at the ‘Navashakti Samavesha’, a convention of STs here.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are working hard to transform the lives of the STs. Members of the ST communities should back the two leaders and vote for BJP and teach a lesson to the Congress,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP government had hiked reservation for the SCs/STs for a life of self-respect.

“We drew inspiration from the Modi government at the centre to hike the reservation for the STs. Did the Congress, which was in power for too long, make any efforts to address the problem of poverty? Did it hike the reservation facility?” Bommai asked.

“The STs should uproot the Congress party for cheating for over five decades,” he said.

BJP Parliamentary Board Member B S Yediyurappa said that the Congress leaders were shocked to see the huge turnout at the ST convention in Ballari.

“Voters should ensure victory of the BJP in around 140-150 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. Voters of Ballari and Vijayanagara should ensure victory of the BJP candidates in all 10 seats,” he said.

Transport and Tribal Welfare Minister B Sriramulu termed the Congress as a party of looters and cheaters.

“The Congress party has used the SCs/STs and backward classes only as vote banks. The BJP governments at the Centre and the State are working hard to transform the lives of the STs and SCs,” he said.

Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi also spoke.

Folk artistes from different parts of the state performed. Premier locations were decorated with the BJP flags and banners of leaders .