Technical glitches related to 18 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojan rectified: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that due to technical issues caused by the previous government, Karnataka had missed out on getting nearly 18 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Our government has rectified the issue, he said.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport here on Saturday he said his government has uploaded all the details related to these 18 lakh houses and soon the State will receive these houses. He said the government intends to allocate these pucca houses to families living the low-lying areas and those who are regularly affected by floods.

Replying to a query on the rain situation in Karnataka, Bommai said on Friday (July 15), he held a video conference with deputy commissioners of all the districts and instructed them to take all the measures to mitigate flood like situations.

“Excess water is being released from Maharashtra to Belagavi and Bidar. DCs of the respective districts have been instructed to hold meetings with their counterparts in Maharashtra; similarly, Dam engineers from both states will hold regular meetings and take stock of the release of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra. Based on previous years' experience relocation and rehabilitation work will be taken up as and when the water level increases,” he said and added that the government is working towards finding a permanent solution for this problem.

DCs and agriculture and horticulture department officials have been instructed to conduct a joint survey for crop loss and damage to property to expedite the release of compensation to the affected families, he said.

State government has already released Rs 500 crore for taking up road repair works. Soon additional funds will be released to take up reconstruction of the roads that have been damaged or submerged.

The chief minister said he has sought a report from DCs regarding the total damage caused due to heavy rains and in two-three days he would send a request to the Union government for the release of additional funds.