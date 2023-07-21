Tejaswini Ananth Kumar calls on PM Modi 

Amid speculations about joining Congress, BJP Karnataka unit vice president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Terming the meeting as a courtesy call, she said, “I came to Delhi for some meeting. So I met the PM. I am also going to meet BJP national president J P Nadda in a day or two.”

“There are some political issues behind these meetings. I will reveal the details at the right time,” she added.

“When the prime minister visited Bengaluru during the Karnataka election campaign, he invited her to visit Delhi. Accordingly, she, along with her family members, met the prime minister,” BJP sources said.

She dismissed the speculation that Congress is trying to field her from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. She said she remain in BJP.

“Don’t believe speculations. I am firmly with the BJP,” she had tweeted earlier. “I am wedded to the party and ideology - no compromise.”

Some BJP leaders have suggested the party’s top brass to field her in a seat for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Tejaswini, wife of late union minister Ananth Kumar has been keeping a low profile, focussing more on social work, driving the non-profit Adamya Chetana which provides midday meals to school children and free meals to people from low-income groups.

Vijayendra meets Shah

Separately, Shikaripura BJP MLA B Y Vijayendra met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijayendra, son of former CM B S Yediyurappa, also met BJP National President J P Nadda.

“I took their advice for organising the party workers to fight Congress in the coming Lok Sabha polls,” he tweeted.