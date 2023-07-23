Tejaswini Ananth Kumar dismisses rumours about joining Cong

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar dismisses Cong joining rumours

She was speaking to media persons during her visit to the city to inaugurate the play 'Kurukshethra'

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 03:44 ist
Tejaswini Ananthkumar. Credit: DH Photo

Tejaswini Ananthkumar has dismissed rumours that she would join Congress.

She was speaking to media persons during her visit to the city to inaugurate the play 'Kurukshethra', staged by women artists, at Kalamandira on Sunday.

Tejaswini said, "I am working the vice president of BJP. I am committed to the ideals of the party. It is the party built by Ananthkumar. I am with the party and the party is with me."

She said, "I have not sought ticket for elections or an opportunity or any post from the party, so far. I will not ask for it in future too. If they give ticket for Parliamentary election, let us see it then. Time will answer everything. Ananthkumar believed that one should not be in politics with expectations and I am following his path. I do not have any expectations from the party."

Regarding her recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejaswini said, "It was a courtesy call. Met him after a long time. He had invited me to meet him during State's Assembly election campaign. There was discussion about several aspects, including politics."

 

