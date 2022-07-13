Telangana boy tops PESSAT 2022 examinations

Telangana boy Nandan Manjunath Immadisetty has secured first rank in the PESSAT 2022 exams held for admissions to the BTech course.

The results of the exams conducted by the PES University were announced on Wednesday.

Of the top ten rank holders, seven are from Bengaluru. This includes the second, third, fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth ranks.

Breaking the trend of girls outshining boys, all the top 10 rank holders are boys. Atmakuri Venkata Madhava Sriram, Tanay Gad and Nitin Vetcha from Bengaluru bagged second, third and fourth ranks, respectively.

M D Marufuddin Ahmed from Guwahati (5th), Jash Jhatakia from Gujarat (6th), Aditya Kishore (8th), C S Siddharth (9th) and Jatin Vinod Kumar (10th) are the other rank holders.

Counseling will be held on July 23 and 24.

Vocational skills

To help school dropouts earn a livelihood, the PES University is providing free hands-on training on various vocational skills. Currently, the university has 15 students and is training them in technical skills like plumbing, CNC machine running, basic knowledge of computers, turning, facing, taper turning and thread cutting and electrician.

As explained by PES University Chancellor M R Doreswamy, the concentration is mainly on school dropouts from slums. "We will conduct this free training programme in the months of June to August utilising the infrastructure available at our university," he said.