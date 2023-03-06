Terrorism increased due to Congress's appeasement policy: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that terrorism had increased in the country owing to the appeasement policy of Congress.

Speaking after handing over an auto rickshaw and Rs 5 lakh to auto driver Purushotham Poojary, who suffered burns after a cooker blast in his auto in Mangaluru on November 19, he said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, terrorism activities had reduced.

In spite of it, terrorists are raising their ugly heads here and there. As an act against terror activities, the Union government has banned the PFI. Earlier, SIMI was banned in the country.

The cooker bomb blast was part of converting India into an Islamic country which has been mentioned by the NIA in its report. “I have a doubt whether Congress supports terror activities,” he sought to know. “Instead of claiming Purushotham Poojary as innocent in Mangaluru blast, KPCC president D K Shivakumar has claimed the accused as innocent in the incident. The NIA itself had stated that the Mangaluru blast was an act of terror. What do D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have to say in this regard?” he said.

Also Read: Shah targets Congress with figures on funding to Karnataka

“Has the Congress suspended Udupi unit general secretary after his son was arrested in connection with terror link? It is clear that terrorists are in Congress. Congress has been engaged in vote bank politics all these years. As a result, terrorism spread to every nook and corner of the country. Now, stringent action is being taken against it,” he said.

To a query on KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s call for a Karnataka bandh on March 9 against BJP’s corruption, Kateel said the fight against corruption should start from the Congress office. “There is a need to lock the Congress office. D K Shivakumar should clarify on why their leaders are on bail,” he questioned.

Purushotham Poojary’s wife Chitrakshi thanked MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath for handing over an auto rickshaw to the family and to the BJP for handing over Rs five lakh to the family.

VHP leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Karthik have been helping the family since the incident, she said.