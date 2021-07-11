Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Karnataka governor

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 11:52 ist
Thawarchand Gehlot. Credit: Facebook/thawarchand.gehlot

Thawarchand Gehlot was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka, here Sunday. He succeeds Vajubhai Vala, who was Governor since 2014. 

Chief Justice of High Court Abhay Srinivas Oka administered the oath of office and secrecy at an event held at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan.

The 73-year old Gehlot was Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and was Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, before his appointment as Governor to the state. He is no stranger to state, having served as BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka on two occasions between 2006 and 2014.

Gehlot hails from Madhya Pradesh and has occupied several key positions in the BJP. He was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly thrice and to Lok Sabha four times, before he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

