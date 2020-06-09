There is no dissidence in the party: Jagadish Shettar on Centre rejecting state's list of candidates for RS polls

Downplaying the issue of BJP central leadership rejecting the Karnataka state BJP's list of proposed candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday stated that state and central BJP are not different.

He said that there is no dissidence in the party, and even Prabhakar Kore did not express dissatisfaction on not getting ticket. He further added that the party would give due position to its honest workers including Kore.

"We did not even discuss the issue of change in list in the state BJP committee," he said.

MSME issue

When asked about special package for stressed MSME sector announced by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not taking off even after nearly one month, mainly due to non-issuing of guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shettar said that he has already spoken to Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard.

"Discussions are being held at various levels, and the problem would be solved within 10 days," he said.

Hubballi flyover

"The proposed full-fledged flyover at Chenamma Circle in Hubballi requires Rs 900 crore. Union Government has sanctioned Rs 350 crore in the first phase, and tender process has started. There is another Rs 350 crore proposal before the Centre, for the second phase, and the State Government would also be urged to provide Rs 200 crore," Shettar added.