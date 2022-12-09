There will be surprises, says Shivakumar on Congress tickets

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed there will be "surprises" while giving the party's election tickets for which he said there is stiff competition.

The Congress has already received 1,350 applications seeking tickets for the 2023 Assembly polls, Shivakumar told reporters after his return from Dubai where he participated in events organised by Indian expats.

Asked about constituencies such as Raja Rajeshwarinagar, KR Puram and Yeshwanthpur where the party lacks formidable candidates - these segments were represented by Congress MLAs before they switched to BJP - Shivakumar cryptically said: "There will be enough surprises."

According to Shivakumar, 15-20 defeated candidates of the JD(S) have applied for Congress tickets. "We already have U B Banakar who joined us from the BJP. In 2018, Banakar had lost narrowly (in Hirekerur)," he said. Even in Yellapur, which Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar represented as a Congress MLA before joining BJP, Shivakumar said BJP's defeated candidate V S Patil had applied for the ticket.

Shivakumar also suggested that BJP MLC H Vishwanath might return to the Congress. Vishwanath met Shivakumar and held talks. "We didn't discuss politics," Shivakumar said, but added: "In politics, nothing is permanent."

The party has received a single application in 115 constituencies. "In others, there are 3-10 applications per constituency. This shows the confidence applicants have that Congress will come to power," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Our AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has already said that he would promote fresh faces based on the party's Udaipur declaration, which is a guideline for us," Shivakumar said without elaborating.

'Dalit CM? Why not!'

With the Congress' SC/ST convention in Chitradurga on January 8 expected to revive the 'Dalit CM' demand, Shivakumar said the party is open to the idea. "Why shouldn't a Dalit become CM? It's possible in Congress. Aren't they eligible? Don't they have seniority? Are Dalits any less? They're capable," Shivakumar said.

DKS is struggling: Parameshwara

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has suggested that KPCC president DK Shivakumar is having a tough time leading the party. "Congress recognised me as an able leader. I was KPCC president for eight years. It was because I was capable. Each morning, Shivakumar wakes up and struggles. We tell him that we've got his back. It's not easy to lead the party into two elections, give tickets, ensure their win and form government," Parameshwara said. To this, Shivakumar said it was Parameshwara's way of showing concern.