There would have been more Pakistans, but for RSS: Shettar

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 03:02 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has said that four-five more Pakistans would have been carved out of India by now, but for the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.

"Congress and JD(S) might have changed their ideals, but the RSS' principles of unity and harmony in the country have remained same," Shettar said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Friday. 

"Congress leader Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) are competing with each other in targeting RSS - just for appeasement politics to get minority community votes. It has become a fashion for them," he said.

