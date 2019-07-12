They dashed to avoid a run-out

It was a race against time, literally, for rebel Krishnarajapuram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

Sprinting to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s office, 55-year-old Basavaraj was panting when he finally reached Kumar’s office. The scene of him running into the Speaker’s chamber summarised the entire drama that unfolded Thursday.

Vidhana Soudha was out of bounds for the public as the police took over the corridors of power to stand guard for 11 rebel MLAs who were asked by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker before 6 pm to submit their resignation. The top court had directed state police chief Neelmani N Raju to provide cover for the MLAs.

The MLAs landed at HAL airport. For them to reach Vidhana Soudha, the police created a signal-free corridor, and the 12-km distance was covered in under 30 minutes.

But time was ticking as they had to appear before the Speaker before 6 pm. Basavaraj was the first to touch base; only he was late by just five minutes. Others followed.