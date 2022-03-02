Those criticising NEET are greedy: Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has termed those criticising the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses in the country as greedy.

Speaking to media persons at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the minister said, “We are all saddened with the death of Naveen in Ukraine and the government stands with his family. But, citing his death, many people are commenting against NEET. I strongly feel they are all hungry for money.”

Following Naveen’s death in Ukraine, many said the NEET and medical education system in the country were the reason for students flying out of the country for studies.

On Wednesday, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy trained his guns on NEET.

Responding to the comments, Ashwath Narayan said, “Karnataka has the highest number of students pursuing medicine in the country. We are providing free medical education to those belonging to SC/ST communities and 40% seats have been reserved for meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Some people are unnecessarily commenting about the reservation policy in education.”

