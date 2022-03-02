Those criticising NEET are greedy: Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has termed those criticising the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses in the country as greedy.
Speaking to media persons at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the minister said, “We are all saddened with the death of Naveen in Ukraine and the government stands with his family. But, citing his death, many people are commenting against NEET. I strongly feel they are all hungry for money.”
Also read: 'Stop blaming' students and focus on evacuation: Stalin to Modi
Following Naveen’s death in Ukraine, many said the NEET and medical education system in the country were the reason for students flying out of the country for studies.
On Wednesday, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy trained his guns on NEET.
Responding to the comments, Ashwath Narayan said, “Karnataka has the highest number of students pursuing medicine in the country. We are providing free medical education to those belonging to SC/ST communities and 40% seats have been reserved for meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Some people are unnecessarily commenting about the reservation policy in education.”
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study
Recovering species needs daily action
How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells
World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss
Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU
Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?
Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded