Threat call cowardly act: K S Eshwarappa

Reacting to the threat call, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, said he is not scared by such calls.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said he had received the threat call a few days ago for supporting CAA. "It is a cowardly act. Let people debate about it and express their opinion in a healthy way. The government is not against peaceful protest. But Congress is instigating riots in the country for political gains," he alleged.

He assured that CAA would not cause any problem to Indian Muslims. So they need not fear in this regard.

He also claimed that he had received a similar threat call from Dubai when the Modi-led government implemented triple-talaq to safeguard in the interests of Muslim women.