Threat looms but Cong-JD(S) coalition remains confident

“If there’s an election six months from now, the Congress is unlikely to win. If there’s an election two years later, we still don’t know. So, why not be in power as long as it lasts?”

This is how a top Congress leader summarizes the mood in the party, even as uncertainty looms large over the Congress-JD(S) coalition after the resignation of Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, which has completed 13 months in office, has had a sword hanging over its head since day one. “It’s been like this everyday,” Congress’ Mines & Geology Minister Rajashekhar Patil told reporters.

For the Congress leadership, however, keeping the coalition intact is inevitable, much as some of its own leaders are against it - a true dilemma, as this alliance with the JD(S) is hurting the party on one hand and the need to stay in power on the other.

The party is putting up a brave face. Notwithstanding the looming crisis, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao left for London with family.

Apparently, the Congress is confident that when it comes to the numbers game. If Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accepts the resignation of Singh and Ramesh, the strength of the Congress-JD(S) combine will be down to 117. The BJP has 105 and will need another 13 MLAs to resign to be able to form its government. “That’s a big number of people who should resign,” a Congress minister pointed out. “And it’s not easy.”

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, the Congress’ Man Friday, said Tuesday there was no need to panic. “This government will complete its full term,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t know the games being played.”