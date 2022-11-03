Three women found dead inside house in Chitradurga

Three women reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at Gopanahalli in Challakere taluk on Thursday.

According to police, Thippajji (75), her daughters and Marakka (45)and Dyamakka (43) are the deceased persons and it is said that they were suffering from depression.

The trio went inside the house on November 2 and they did not come out even after 24 hours. So the neighbours knocked the door under suspicion. But there was no response from them.

Later, police rushed to the spot and entered the house by breaking in door. Police suspected that they might have taken their lives by consuming poison.

Thippajji's son Dyamanna (47) had died a month ago due to illness and her husband had died some years ago. Following issues in marital life, Marakka and Dyamakka were staying with their mother. Challakere police registered a case.