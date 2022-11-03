Three women found dead inside house in Chitradurga

Three women found dead inside house in Chitradurga

Police suspected that they might have taken their lives by consuming poison

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 03 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 23:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three women reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at Gopanahalli in Challakere taluk on Thursday.

According to police, Thippajji (75), her daughters and Marakka (45)and Dyamakka (43) are the deceased persons and it is said that they were suffering from depression.

The trio went inside the house on November 2 and they did not come out even after 24 hours. So the neighbours knocked the door under suspicion. But there was no response from them.

Later, police rushed to the spot and entered the house by breaking in door. Police suspected that they might have taken their lives by consuming poison.

Thippajji's son Dyamanna (47) had died a month ago due to illness and her husband had died some years ago. Following issues in marital life, Marakka and Dyamakka were staying with their mother. Challakere police registered a case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Chitradurga
Death

What's Brewing

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 