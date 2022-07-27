Ticket race for Karnataka MLC bypoll heats up in BJP

At least half-a-dozen aspirants are said to be lobbying to get the BJP's ticket for the August 11 Legislative Council bypoll to fill up the vacancy created by JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim's resignation.

MLAs will be the voters in this bypoll whose winner will get a term up to June 2024.

According to sources, former MLC Mohan Limbikai, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board chairperson H S Sachidananda Murthy, former party spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar, Hubballi-based Lingaraj Patil, Bhadravathi's Manjula and Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda are said to be in the ticket fray.

Also, Davangere-based Dr C R Naseer Ahmed is reportedly trying for the ticket. Apparently, he has the backing of Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara and some pontiffs. Ahmed is trying to convince party leaders that his election will help the BJP's prospects with respect to Muslims.

Limbikai, a loyalist of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, is sulking after losing the ticket to Basavaraj Horatti in the recent teachers' constituency polls.

Murthy and Prakash are said to be asking for the ticket saying that the BJP has not provided Brahmins an opportunity in the upper house.

August 1 is the last date for candidates to file their nominations and August 4 is the last date for them to withdraw.