Tipu had named Hassan as Kaimabad, says C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Friday stated that Tipu Sultan had named Hassan as 'Kaimabad'.

"If Tipu and his ideology were alive, Hassan would have become Kaimabad today. Does JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also want to call it so?" he asked.

Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda were historical persons, and it is a truth that they killed Tipu Sultan, he added.

'Cong toolkit'

Ravi also said, social media posts about reported remarks about the Lingayat community had no base, and it was part of the toolkit of the 'factory of lies' of the Congress.

"Lingayats have treated me as their son. Except for Hindutva, I do not have any caste or sect. Congress leaders earlier tried to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats, and they are committing another mistake by creating this lie," he said.

Terming guarantee cards of the Congress as 'false cards', Ravi charged that the warranty of the Congress has expired, and it is giving false guarantee cards to people. Congress and lies are two faces of the same coin, he said.

'Nation first' is the policy of the BJP, he said.

The BJP leadership would select candidates for Assembly polls based on winnability. "We are facing the polls under the guidance of former chief minister B S Yediyurppa and under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," Ravi added.