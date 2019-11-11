Tipu was a ruler he pledged his sons for state: Vatal

Pro-Kannada activists, led by the president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha Vatal Nagaraj, staged a protest against the state government demanding not to drop topics related to Tipu Sultan from textbooks near Mysuru Railway station here on Monday.

Vatal Nagaraj said, Tipu Sultan was a ruler and he had pledged his sons for the state. Nagaraj also condemned the government for cancelling the celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti and challenged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to cancel the jayantis of other dignitaries too.

Nagaraj warned of intensifying the protest if the government remove topics on Tipu from the textbooks.

Muguru Nanjundaswamy and others were present.