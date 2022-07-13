Tongues wag after Laxmi Hebbalkar - BS Yediyurappa meet

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar held talks with former BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, leading to speculation in political circles.

Laxmi met Yediyurappa at his residence after which she said they talked about politics as well as matters concerning the Lingayat community.

“He’s a leader who has done a lot for the community. So, I came to seek his blessings. I had a few things to discuss with him and get his guidance,” Laxmi, the Belgaum Rural MLA, told reporters. “Our politics may be different, but at a personal level I’ve always respected him as a community leader.”

Both Laxmi and Yediyurappa are Lingayats. While Laxmi is a Panchamasali, Yediyurappa belongs to the Ganiga sect.

This meeting was seen as the Congress’ outreach to Yediyurappa in an attempt to make inroads into the Lingayat community ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Yediyurappa is arguably the tallest Lingayat leader in the state. Of late, Yediyurappa has kept a low profile. He returned last week from a Europe trip. It is said that the Congress wants to take advantage of the perception that the BJP has sidelined Yediyurappa ever since he stepped down as chief minister in July 2021.

The Congress has appointed former minister M B Patil, an emerging Lingayat face, as its campaign committee chairperson.

Laxmi said she discussed with Yediyurappa the Category 2A reservation demand for the Panchamasali Lingayats. At present, the Panchamasalis come under Category 3B with a 5 per cent quota. Under Category 2A, they will get a share in the 15 per cent quota.

“It has been delayed due to technical reasons. We discussed that also. He has always shown keenness on the community getting the reservation. We are confident it’ll be done in a way that won’t hurt other communities,” said Laxmi, who is involved in the movement seeking Category 2A reservation.