Took bold step on internal quota: Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that he would not rest till the oppressed classes were provided justice.

“Many people advised me not to touch the internal reservation issue, but I wanted to provide justice to the oppressed classes, and therefore decided to recommend internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs),” he said.

He told reporters at his residence here that the demand for a hike in reservation had been pending for 30 years, but Congress made only false promises. “We showed our commitment by taking a bold decision as per law,” he said.

The Congress leaders are frustrated as the BJP did what they could not. Therefore, they are talking rubbish, he said.

On 'snatching away' 4 per cent reservation from Muslims, he said they were eligible for a 4 per cent quota on economic grounds, but now they are given 10%.

He said the tender process for Mahadayi project would not be hampered if poll code of conduct came into force. Work will start soon after approval from forest department.